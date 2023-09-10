Close menu

Super League: Salford Red Devils 24-20 Warrington Wolves - Sam Stone earns vital extra-time win

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford Red Devils' Brodie Croft celebrates scoring their third try
Salford Red Devils' Brodie Croft celebrates scoring his side's third try
Betfred Super League
Salford Red Devils (12) 24
Tries: Hellewell, Croft 2, Stone Goals: Sneyd 4
Warrington Wolves (6) 20
Tries: Nicholson, Currie, Williams Goals: Ratchford 4

Sam Stone kept Salford's top-six hopes alive with a winning try in extra time against play-off rivals Warrington.

Ben Hellewell and Brodie Croft's tries put Salford 12-6 up at half-time after Matty Nicholson was gifted the opener.

A Ben Currie try and Stefan Ratchford's penalty edged Warrington ahead again before Croft's second score restored Salford's lead.

George Williams again put Wolves up only for a Marc Sneyd kick to force golden point, where Stone won it.

The thrilling victory moves seventh-placed Salford equal on points with Wolves in sixth, with two games of the regular season remaining.

Before the crucial Super League game kicked off there was a minute of reflection, as all those at the AJ Bell Stadium applauded in tribute to Red Devils great and former dual-code international David Watkins, after his death at the age of 81.

Warrington Wolves' Matty Nicholson scores their first try against Salford
Matty Nicholson's opening try for Warrington came from a fumbled catch

Nicholson was gifted the game's opening try after just two minutes, as he scooped up the loose ball and darted over after Joe Burgess badly fumbled an innocuous high kick.

Hellewell sliced through Wolves' defence to level the scores midway through the half, and a dropped ball from Ratchford close to his line allowed Croft to edge Salford ahead for the first time soon after.

The television match official denied Josh Thewlis what would have been a sensational Wolves response in the final seconds of the first half, with replays showing the winger's foot was in touch as he grounded the ball after a scintillating chase to meet a Matt Dufty kick to the corner.

Just as a fumbled catch from a high kick had gifted Warrington the opening try of the first half, a disastrous attempt from Ken Sio to deal with a straightforward bomb to the corner allowed Currie to pick up the scraps and score in similar fashion in the second period.

Croft was fortuitous in forging Salford's third try, gathering his own kick and dashing over after his grubber attempt rebounded into his path off a Warrington defender.

Williams' try under the posts had Warrington ahead for the third time, but a Sneyd penalty - which brought up 2,000 Super League points for the scrum-half - levelled scores again with five minutes of normal time remaining.

Both sides wasted opportunities to win it before the end of the 80 minutes, and again early in golden-point extra-time, before Stone linked-up with Burgess, whose brilliant break down the left edge decided the game.

The two sides both have equally important games coming up in their next fixtures, with Warrington hosting joint Super League leaders St Helens on Friday (20:00 BST), before Salford travel to another play-off rival in fifth-placed Hull Kingston Rovers on Saturday (19:30 BST).

Salford Red Devils: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Singleton, Ackers, Ormondroyd, Hellewell, Stone, Atkin.

Interchanges: Vuniyayawa, Dixon, Addy, Bourouh.

Warrington Wolves: Dufty, J Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton, Williams, Drinkwater, Mikaele, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Harrison.

Interchanges: Clark, Kasiano, Dudson, Crowther.

Referee: Liam Moore.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by LBRodders, today at 15:59

    Wolves Barry white

  • Comment posted by Dinglebert, today at 15:58

    Great to see Salford get the win. Same old same old from the Warrington bottlers. Its garna be their year to win sweet FA as per.

  • Comment posted by Pientries, today at 15:41

    Salford deserve place in playoffs, Warrington don’t. Cracking season…

  • Comment posted by Pientries, today at 15:40

    More excitement in one minute of RL than whole rah rah WC so far…

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 15:24

    Wow..... I'm shattered 😃😃

    Yes silly mistakes from both sides but what an entertaining game. Really enjoyed it. Could of gone either way....... Congratulations to Salford.

    • Reply posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 15:36

      Oodagh Thunkitt replied:
      The grammarian in me has to insist: “could HAVE”!

  • Comment posted by redragtoabull, today at 15:22

    Salford gifted the wire a try at the start of each half. Then when they had the chance for Sneyd to kick a drop goal, Singleton gave away a penalty, he was punched in the back of the head by Dufty and reacted by pushing him over. Fortunately Burgess made up for his error with a good run in added time, enabling Stone to cross the line. Salford fully deserved to win.

    • Reply posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 15:35

      Oodagh Thunkitt replied:
      I was pleased to see that playing some proper, expansive, open rugby produced the final goods. That was much better than the disorganised scrambling for a dg (that League kickers do poorly) which causes a match to degenerate into scrappiness.

      More effective to keep your shape and keep the pressure on.

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 15:16

    Past caring now.
    It’s just pure dross from Wire - endless mistakes and never up for it when it matters.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 15:14

    A low quality game which is often the case when the pressure is on and its make or break. Thoroughly entertaining nonetheless, drama throughout - despite the lack of quality there was no lack of effort from either team and I thought the ref had a decent game and was consistent.

    • Reply posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 15:30

      Oodagh Thunkitt replied:
      I like Liam Moore: probably best ref in SL.

  • Comment posted by stirty, today at 15:14

    Sorry forgot Drinkwater Kasiano

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 15:14

    Cracking result lads 🙂 after that horrendous run we had we've started to find a bit of form again. Need to cut out the daft mistakes that led to a couple of Wires tries but a wins a win at this stage of the season 🙂

  • Comment posted by stirty, today at 15:12

    Hurry up Burgess and clear out the mess.
    Currie Ratchford Mautatia Dufty Dudson.
    I must point out that the Referees in general are appalling

    • Reply posted by Pientries, today at 15:42

      Pientries replied:
      Not today he wasn’t - that would be Dire…

