Hull FC assistant Gareth Ellis is to leave the Super League side at the end of the season.

The 42-year-old initially joined the Black and Whites as a player in 2012 and went on to lead them to successive Challenge Cup wins in 2016 and 2017.

Ellis retired at the end of 2017 but returned to the team 18 months later before hanging up his boots for good at the end of the 2020 season.

He has served as an assistant coach for the past three years.

"Rugby league has been my life since the age of 18, it is all I have known and now feels like the right time for me to explore new horizons and what else life has to offer," he told the club website. external-link

"I will look back on my time at Hull FC with great fondness for everything we have experienced and achieved together, it has been such a special time during a fantastic career that I have been so fortunate to enjoy.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my time at the club and wish everyone the very best of success for the months and years ahead.

"I will continue to the visit the club, this time as a supporter and hope to be able to watch further success just around the corner."

Hull FC have three games left this year and said they will mark Ellis' contribution to the club at the end of the campaign.