Franklin Pele: Hull FC sign Canterbury Bulldogs prop on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Hull FC have signed Canterbury Bulldogs prop Franklin Pele on a two-year deal beginning next season.
The 22-year-old has made six NRL appearances this year.
"I'm really excited because it's going to be a good challenge for me," the New Zealander told the club website.
"I'm at the stage in my career where I need to be playing consistent footy. Coming up against tough opposition in Super League week in, week out will help me go from strength to strength."