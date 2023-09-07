Close menu

Franklin Pele: Hull FC sign Canterbury Bulldogs prop on two-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Franklin Pele in action for Canterbury Bulldogs
Hull FC head coach Tony Smith called Franklin Pele "powerful and destructive"

Hull FC have signed Canterbury Bulldogs prop Franklin Pele on a two-year deal beginning next season.

The 22-year-old has made six NRL appearances this year.

"I'm really excited because it's going to be a good challenge for me," the New Zealander told the club website.external-link

"I'm at the stage in my career where I need to be playing consistent footy. Coming up against tough opposition in Super League week in, week out will help me go from strength to strength."

Top Stories

Featured