Hull FC head coach Tony Smith called Franklin Pele "powerful and destructive"

Hull FC have signed Canterbury Bulldogs prop Franklin Pele on a two-year deal beginning next season.

The 22-year-old has made six NRL appearances this year.

"I'm really excited because it's going to be a good challenge for me," the New Zealander told the club website. external-link

"I'm at the stage in my career where I need to be playing consistent footy. Coming up against tough opposition in Super League week in, week out will help me go from strength to strength."