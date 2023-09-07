Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Bentley (left) has signed a two-year deal while David Fusitu'a has agreed a one-year extension

Back-rower James Bentley and winger David Fusitu'a have signed contract extensions with Leeds Rhinos beyond the 2023 Super League season.

New Zealand and Tonga flier Fusitu'a, 28, has scored 92 tries in 162 games across both hemispheres for New Zealand Warriors, Redcliffe Dolphins and Leeds.

Ireland international Bentley has played 147 games, scoring 49 tries in time at Bradford, St Helens and Rhinos.

Fusitu'a has agreed a one-year deal and Bentley has signed for two years.

"We're excited to have James around for a while," boss Rohan Smith said at Thursday's press conference.

"His performances in the last little while particularly have coincided with the work he's done off the field, and he's really heading on the right track.

"'Fus' is a really talented player and there would have been other options on the table for him, but he chose to stay here.

"The chemistry and support him and Sam Lisone have given each other has been really good and it's something we want to build on for the future."