Nathan Massey's 300th Castleford game milestone came in the win over Hull FC last weekend

Prop Nathan Massey will end his 19-year spell with Castleford Tigers at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

The 34-year-old has played 327 games, scored 14 tries in his career, and racked up his 300th Tigers appearance last time out against Hull FC.

Massey won the League Leaders Shield and played in the 2017 Grand Final, as well as 2014 and 2021 Challenge Cup final defeats for the Tigers.

"It's emotional to be leaving but it's probably the right time," Massey said.

"I've loved every single minute at this club, and I am proud to have represented the jersey as I have done.

"I first started at 15 as a chubby, long-haired kid and I am leaving as a 34-year-old, so I've got fond memories here. I've been proud to represent this club for a long time."

Following his 2007 debut in the Challenge Cup, coincidentally against Castleford amateur side Lock Lane, Massey also had loan spells at York, Gateshead, Featherstone and Keighley but he has never been off the Tigers' books.

He was awarded a testimonial year by the Rugby Football League in 2023 to honour his service to the sport, in particular at Wheldon Road.

"He's had a fantastic career at the club. He's been a really good professional and a good man," director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said.

"He'll forever go down in history as a Castleford legend."