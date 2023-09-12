Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lee Briers left his role at Wigan at the end of last season to take up a coaching position at Brisbane Broncos

Ex-Warrington half-back Lee Briers has been added to England's coaching staff as an assistant to Shaun Wane.

Briers, a former Wales and Great Britain international, is part of the coaching set-up at National Rugby League side Brisbane Broncos.

He will join ex-Castleford head coach Andy Last on Wane's backroom team for the upcoming Test series against Tonga.

"I'm really, really impressed with him, I know him from my Wigan days and from Warrington days," Wane told BBC Sport.

"He's a player I've always admired, and he's an even better coach."

After retiring from playing in 2013, Briers had spells on the coaching teams at Warrington and Wigan before taking a role in Australia.

"Luckily I got to work with him six or seven weeks when I first joined Warrington, so I know what he's about," England captain George Williams added.

"He's a great coach and you can see what he's doing at Brisbane, obviously they've got some great players but he's leading their attack and they're scoring tries for fun.

"Same with Andy Last, he's been unbelievable when I've been with England, so there's a good set-up and a good solid coaching staff there."

England's home three-match Test series against Tonga, who were quarter-finalists at last year's World Cup, begins in St Helens on 22 October.