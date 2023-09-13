Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Willie Isa has not featured for Wigan since suffering a torn pectoral muscle in July

Wigan veteran Willie Isa has signed a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

The 34-year-old second-rower has made 199 appearances for the Warriors since joining from Widnes Vikings in 2015.

"I'm happy to continue the journey with the club and build on the years of hard work and love for the team," he told the club website. external-link

"I am always grateful and privileged to be in this position and I'm really looking forward to getting back out on the field with the team soon."