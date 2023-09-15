Super League: Leigh Leopards 20-19 Wakefield - Golden point drop-goal sends Trinity down
|Betfred Super League
|Leigh (12) 20
|Tries: Briscoe, Charnley, Hughes Goals: Reynolds 3 Drop-goals: O'Brien 2
|Wakefield (6) 19
|Tries: Hood, Kershaw 2 Goals: Lino 3 Drop-goal: Gale
Wakefield have been relegated from Super League after falling to a dramatic defeat at Leigh Leopards.
Tries from Tom Briscoe and Josh Charnley, either side of Liam Hood's reply for the visitors, gave the home side a 12-6 half-time advantage.
Jack Hughes' try after the restart extended their lead but a quickfire double from Lee Kershaw levelled it up.
The teams exchanged drop-goals to send it to golden-point extra time and Gareth O'Brien kicked the winner.
It was ultimately a cruel way for Trinity's 24-year spell in the top tier to come to an end, and they will be left to rue missed drop-goal attempts of their own that would have sent their battle for survival to the final weekend.
Local rivals Castleford fell to a thumping 46-6 loss at in-form Wigan but it mattered not in the end thanks to O'Brien's successful kick with extra-time almost up.
More to follow.
Leigh: O'Brien, Briscoe, Gildart, Chamberlain, Charnley, Reynolds, Lam, Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Hughes, O'Donnell, Davis.
Interchanges: Mellor, Wardle, Nakubuwai, Holmes.
Wakefield: Jowitt, Kershaw, Croft, Franco, Lineham, Gale, Lino, Battye, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Griffin, Pitts.
Interchanges: Tanginoa, Kay, Proctor, Salabio.
Referee: Tom Grant.