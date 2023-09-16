Close menu

Super League: Catalans Dragons 61-0 Leeds Rhinos - Perpignan side keep top spot hopes alive

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Adam Keighran carries for Catalans
Adam Keighran got a hat-trick for Catalans
Betfred Super League
Catalans (28) 61
Tries: Keighran 3, Garcia, Davies 2, Johnstone 2, Pearce, Ikuvalu Goals: Keighran 9, Tomkins Drop-goal: Tomkins
Leeds (0) 0

Catalans Dragons kept their League Leaders' Shield hopes alive as they thrashed a Leeds Rhinos side with nothing left to play for in Perpignan.

They raced into a 28-0 lead at half-time with Adam Keighran, Ben Garcia, Tom Johnstone and two Tom Davies tries as Leeds wilted in the south of France.

Mitchell Pearce got on the board, while Johnstone and Keighran scored again as Catalans racked up points.

Matt Ikuvalu crossed and Keighran made it a hat-trick as Dragons romped home.

With St Helens and Wigan both winning, Catalans had to take two points to stay in the hunt for top spot or at least a home semi-final which is afforded to the top two, and did so in dominant fashion.

They battered both edges of the Leeds defence, with Keighran and Johnstone contributing five between them - and their link up continually shredded the cover with pace and skill.

Tyrone May and Pearce had a platform to play from as Catalans dominated up front, and the back-line gorged on points.

Leeds had their top-six hopes checked by a 50-0 battering by leaders Wigan last week and this further crushing blow marks the end of their chances.

Rohan Smith will be concerned at the tail off, just 12 months after they won through to the semi-finals with a bruising play-off win in Perpignan.

Not even the return of Harry Newman has kickstarted their attacking verve, as the Rhinos lacked the position to play from.

Catalans, who are second, finish the regular season with a visit to Salford on Friday, leaders Wigan visit Leigh and third-placed St Helens host Hull FC.

Catalans: Tomkins; Davies, Ikuvalu, Keighran, Johnstone; May, Pearce, McMeeken, McIlorum, Navarrete, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia.

Interchanges: Bousquet, Da Costa, Chan, Ma'u, Romano.

Leeds: Hooley; Fusitu'a, Newman, Handley, Olpherts; Martin, Sinfield, Oledzki, O'Connor, Holroyd, McDonnell, Gannon, C. Smith.

Interchanges: Johnson, Lisone, Donaldson, Ruan, Edgell.

Referee: Ben Thaler.

  • Comment posted by Simon Murphy, today at 19:52

    A bit like what Hull need to do - ditch expensive signings from abroad and invest in the youth

  • Comment posted by Sarge2020, today at 19:49

    Run out of things to say about the rhinos.
    Smith and Hetherington said there would be a reaction after last week well that is some reaction guys. Previous rhinos coaches have been sacked for a lot less big changes needed at the top and at coaching level. Will it happen? Not a chance. Rohan sacked after the first four or five games of next season probably.Underwhelming signings already for 2024.

  • Comment posted by Hornetsman, today at 19:47

    WOW! ..............and I expect they will still be bursting the budget!

  • Comment posted by Roy The Boy, today at 19:45

    Well my first game was watching Leeds v Barrow in 57 at Wembley, Two games = 0-110 pts that is a disgrace to this Club and Directors and so called coaching staff. I won’t even talk about the game,just about the poor supporters who paid to watch this game. I would rather see Leeds go down than Wakefield. It would get rid the lot of management or would it ? Coach will go rest carry,comedy club

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 19:41

    Another nail biter that could have gone either way, nah another joke score blow out. The premier sporting spectacle that is RL folks.

  • Comment posted by Fon, today at 19:29

    Ha ha ha

  • Comment posted by Colin Wood, today at 19:28

    Good to see that, for this season at least, the Rhinos usual ploy of coasting through the regular season before putting the effort in for the play offs hasn't worked. And that the constant catalogue of favourable officiating decisions hasn't been able to bail them out, either.

  • Comment posted by corvus13, today at 19:22

    Quel le Ferk goes on?

  • Comment posted by Glynn Shandie, today at 19:20

    It's a good job that there'll be no relegation from next year. Alarming decline at Headingley.

  • Comment posted by RedlandsRodge, today at 19:18

    Finishing the season like Wakefield started it. No idea where the next points are coming from. There are no excuses in the world can make this ok.

  • Comment posted by RhinoTiger, today at 19:18

    I first went to Headingly in 1965 & have supported Leeds through ups & downs for ever since - you never leave your first love! But 111-0 in two games: just what is happening? No down has been this bad.

    • Reply posted by Marc Bramley, today at 19:27

      Marc Bramley replied:
      Apart from early years of super League worst squad we've ever had and probably joint worst coach on a par with Dean Lance

  • Comment posted by Dave Gale, today at 19:15

    What a complete embarrassment. Most of those Leeds players are not fit to wear the shirt or deserve the support of the fans.
    Please Rohan go now and take most of the players with you!

  • Comment posted by Anotherdayagain, today at 19:15

    Leeds lol

