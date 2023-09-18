Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Chris McQueen joined Huddersfield Giants in September 2020 after being released by NRL side Wests Tigers

Huddersfield Giants back-rower Chris McQueen has announced he will retire after Friday's final Super League game of the season at home to Warrington.

The 36-year-old Australian has scored 34 tries in 76 league appearances since joining in September 2020.

McQueen won the Lance Todd Trophy for his performance in the Challenge Cup final defeat by Wigan in 2022.