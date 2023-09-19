Jermaine McGillvary: Huddersfield Giants legend to leave at end of season
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary is to leave the club at the end of the season.
The 35-year-old made his Giants debut in 2010 and will make his final appearance for them in Friday's home game against Warrington.
The prolific former England man took his career try tally to 252 with a double in the win at Hull FC last week.
In a statement Huddersfield called McGillvary, who has not announced his retirement, "a modern Giants legend".