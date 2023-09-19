Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Greg Eden scored on his Castleford debut against Warrington Wolves in 2011

Winger Greg Eden will leave hometown club Castleford Tigers at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

The 32-year-old has scored 112 tries in 121 games for the Tigers, beginning his career with the club and later returning for a second spell in 2017.

Eden, who was Super League's top scorer with 41 tries as Cas reached the Grand Final in his first season back, has 171 tries in 231 career games.

"This club has been a massive part of my life," Eden said.

"It's going to be difficult moving away. I think it's the right thing for me moving away and for the club as well at this point in my career."

Eden joined Huddersfield from Castleford in 2012 and went on to play for Hull KR, Salford and Brisbane Broncos in Australia before returning to Wheldon Road.

Although principally a winger, Eden also filled in at full-back, centre and in the halves for Cas during his second stint.