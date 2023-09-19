Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

No Super League player has made more metres in the 2023 season than Paul Vaughan's 3,301 for Warrington

Warrington Wolves forward Paul Vaughan has been suspended for four matches by an independent tribunal.

Vaughan, 32, was charged with a Grade E offence of making unnecessary contact with an opponent in Warrington's Super League loss to St Helens on Friday.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge but was banned and also fined £500.

The Wire, who are sixth in the final play-off spot with one game to go, said they were "extremely disappointed" external-link by the verdict and would seek to appeal.

If the suspension stands, Vaughan would not only miss Wolves' decisive visit to Huddersfield Giants this Friday but also the entirety of their play-off campaign should they qualify.

Warrington will make the eliminators if they win at Huddersfield but any other result would give seventh-placed Salford Red Devils the chance to leapfrog them.

Vaughan was cited by the Rugby Football League (RFL) for attempting to lift injured Saints forward Sione Mata'utia up by the shirt collar towards the end of their 18-6 defeat.