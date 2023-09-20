Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is bidding for his sixth Grand Final ring in 2023, with a play-off series on the horizon

Veteran prop Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook will end his 18-season professional career once St Helens have finished their Super League play-off campaign.

The 37-year-old Londoner, who made his debut with Harlequins in 2006, has been with Saints for 13 seasons, scoring 63 tries in 369 games.

McCarthy-Scarsbrook has won five titles and a Challenge Cup, as well as representing both England and Ireland.

"My body is screaming at me saying 'time to retire' I think," he said.

"I've told the boys and people outside of the sport like my friends that I was going to retire this year and announcing it now. It's a big step forward into the real world. I'm looking forward to it."

Having come through the Quins ranks, also winning an Academy Grand Final while on loan with Hull FC, McCarthy-Scarsbrook made his breakthrough during the London club's time at the Stoop, and became a regular before joining Saints.

He has been a consistent performer for the Red Vee since making the switch in 2011, and even ended up in the centres during the injury-hit Grand Final win over Wigan in 2014.

Under both Justin Holbrook and Kristian Woolf, he was part of the side that has won the past four Super League titles.

Both McCarthy-Scarsbrook and another stalwart in James Roby will end their careers this season, with the aim of securing a fifth straight Grand Final success at Old Trafford on 14 October.

"It'd be nice to finally get a ring because everyone in my family has got one apart from me, because they've all taken them off me," McCarthy-Scarsbrook added.

"It'd be amazing. To send out Jimmy [James Roby] with another one that would be sensational - what he's done for the club and the game and his country.

"It would be an amazing achievement if me and him come away with a ring together."