Warrington centre Stefan Ratchford was perfect with the boot in his side's win at Huddersfield, which clinched a Super League play-off place

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (4) 8 Tries: McQueen, Pryce Warrington (12) 20 Tries: Dufty, Harrison Goals: Ratchford 6

Warrington claimed the sixth and final Super League play-off place with a tense final-day win over Huddersfield.

Wolves will face a trip to St Helens next weekend after early tries from Matt Dufty and Jamie Harrison, and Stefan Ratchford's impeccable kicking earned them victory in West Yorkshire.

Huddersfield hit back as Chris McQueen and Will Pryce went over.

But Ratchford kicked six goals from six attempts to make sure as Jake Connor missed both Giants conversions.

More to follow.

Huddersfield: Pryce; Halsall, Marsters, Naiqama, McGillvary; Connor, Lolohea; Ikahihifo, Milner, Greenwood, Hewitt, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: Peats, Wilson, English, Cudjoe.

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, Wrench, Ratchford, Russell; Williams, Drinkwater; Mikaele, Walker, Harrison, Currie, Nicholson, Crowther.

Interchanges: D Clark, Kasiano, Philbin, Bullock.

Referee: Tom Grant.