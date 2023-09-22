Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Super League Leigh (6) 6 Try: Lam Goal: Reynolds Wigan (10) 10 Tries: Field, Wardle Goal: Smith

Wigan Warriors sealed the 2023 League Leaders' Shield as they edged out rivals Leigh Leopards 10-6 on a tense night at Leigh Sports Village.

In an edgy match, during which there was no score to either side in the second half, Wigan held on to register their first league triumph since 2020.

Jai Field weaved Wigan ahead and Jake Wardle extended their lead but Lachlan Lam cut the deficit by half-time.

Oliver Gildart had a try ruled out but Leigh could not find a comeback.

More to follow.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Gildart, Chamberlain, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Hughes, O'Donnell, Wardle.

Interchanges: Mellor, Davis, Nakubuwai, Holmes.

Wigan: Field; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; French, Smith; Dupree, O'Neill, Ellis, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Powell, Mago, Hill, Nsemba.

Referee: Liam Moore.