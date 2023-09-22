Sam Tomkins scored a try and a drop goal to go with three off the tee

Betfred Super League Salford (2) 8 Tries: Hellewell Goals: Sneyd 2 Catalans (8) 19 Tries: Whitley, Bousquet, Tomkins Goals: Tomkins 3 Drop-goal: Tomkins

Catalans Dragons ensured second place in Super League and a home semi-final in a fortnight's time with victory over Salford, who miss out on the play-offs.

Matt Whitley put the Dragons in front, and Sam Tomkins goals added to the lead before Mark Sneyd's penalty got Salford on the board just before half-time.

Ben Hellewell pulled Salford level in the second half when he scored.

Tomkins kicked a drop-goal and then, after Julian Bousquet powered over, crossed himself to seal it.

While the Dragons knew the League Leaders' Shield was out of their own hands, the chance to book a home semi-final was forefront in the mind of head coach Steve McNamara and his side flew out of the blocks in pursuit of it.

They pressed the Red Devils early on, targeting the right-edge defence, with Arthur Romano denied a try for a forward pass and Salford's Ryan Brierley crucially swiping a chip to the corner by Tyrone May.

May did get his assist though, turning a little pass round the corner to find the supporting Whitley for the opening try.

Tomkins and Amir Bourouh came together and were sent to the sin-bin before half-time as tempers flared, and when both returned it was Salford who raced in through Hellewell for the first second-half points.

That seemed to spur the Dragons as they forced drop-outs and pushed the home defence, before Tomkins slotted a one-point insurance policy.

Mike McMeeken powered to the line before teeing up the supporting Bousquet to dive over, and Tomkins buzzed in to make sure for Catalans.

Salford head coach Paul Rowley might well feel this was a missed opportunity in 2023, as his side suffered key injuries and the loss of Tyler Dupree to Wigan, but still had key personnel in 2022 Man of Steel Brodie Croft and Sneyd in their ranks.

Salford head coach Paul Rowley:

"This game probably reflected the season as we have been there or thereabouts in everything we have taken part in.

"We have been a tough team to beat and we came close. But not close enough unfortunately.

"It is tough to lose any game but the double jeopardy is our season ended.

"So it is tough to take, though I am super proud of the boys for the efforts through the season. So, disappointed not to get to spend a few more weeks working with the lads."

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara:

"Conditions were hard and both teams made lots of errors. There was a lot at stake for both teams but ultimately we had to come here and win.

It was our fourth trip to England in six weeks and we got the job done.

"If we could get Sam [Tomkins] a knee replacement like Andy Murray got a hip replacement to get him back playing again.

"I joked with him in the week about doing that. It is no secret he has a bad knee. But he is driven at this stage and he just managing it really well.

"Since he made the decision to retire and knew this was the swansong, his performances have gone even better."

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Ormondroyd, Bourouh, Singleton, Watkins, Stone, Partington.

Interchanges: Atkin, Addy, Sidlow, Hellewell. [Dixon]

Catalans: Tomkins; Johnstone, Ikuvalu, Romano, Davies; Pearce, May; Navarrette, McIlorum, Dezaria, Whitley, McMeeken. Garcia.

Interchanges: Bousquet, Da Costa, Chan, Ma'u. [Goudemand]

Referee: Jack Smith.