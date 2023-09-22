Close menu

Super League: St Helens 30-12 Hull FC - Saints win but miss out on place in top two

St Helens player Lewis Dodd celebrates scoring a try
Scrum-half Lewis Dodd was one of the try scorers as St Helens recorded a ninth straight Super League win
Betfred Super League
St Helens (8) 30
Tries: Percival, Dodd. Lomax, Welsby 2 Goals: Percival 5
Hull FC (0) 12
Tries: Martin, Scott Goals: Hoy 2

St Helens recorded a ninth successive Super League win with a comfortable victory over Hull FC but missed out on retaining the League Leaders' Shield.

They finish the regular season in third and will face Warrington Wolves at home in the eliminators on 30 September.

Mark Percival, Lewis Dodd, Jonny Lomax and Jack Welsby, with two, scored the tries with Lewis Martin and Cameron Scott crossing for the visitors.

Hull, who suffered a sixth straight loss, finish the season in 10th.

More to follow.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Hopoate; Lomax, Dodd; Mata'utia, Roby, Lees, Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles.

Interchanges: Walmsley, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Delaney, Mbye.

Hull FC: Litten; Martin, Tuimavave, Scott, McIntosh; Hoy, Clifford; Satae, Dwyer, Taylor, Lane, Fash, Cator.

Interchanges: Lovodua, Brown, Gardiner, Jebson.

Referee: Ben Thaler.

