Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bevan French, Sam Tomkins and James Roby could all play key roles for their clubs on Friday

Friday's final round of the Super League regular season serves up one of the most exciting finales since the 1996 switch to summer rugby.

The advent of the Grand Final for 1998 and the play-off structure has taken some of the shine away from finishing top of the table, but the League Leaders' Shield has been given a shot in the arm by this season's three-way tussle.

Wigan, Catalans and reigning champions St Helens can all still finish top of the regular-season table - the minor premiership to borrow Australian parlance - with only points difference separating the trio.

There is also the order of the play-off places to be confirmed, and a final spot to be decided.

"It's been a great season, arguably the best ever, and it sets up the play-offs really well indeed," legendary coach John Kear told the 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

"There are very few games that are dead rubbers. In every one you can make a case there's a requirement for one or both of the teams to turn up, play really well and get the two points.

"It's mouth-watering, then, what is to follow."

Who will take top spot?

While the oft-maligned Shield 'Hubcap' - the big silver plate presented for finishing top of the pile in Super League - lacks the glamour of the Grand Final trophy, this season its importance has been ramped up by the competition.

Finishing top does not just provide silver for the mantelpiece, it also guarantees a home play-off semi-final against the lowest-ranked qualifier from the eliminators - and a week off to prepare.

Second place also brings a home semi and a week off, but three into two will not go.

One of Wigan, four-in-a-row Super League champions St Helens or 2021 finalists Catalans will miss out on glory and a play-off bonus.

The race for the League Leaders' Shield Position Team Played Won Lost PD Points 1 Wigan 26 19 7 358 38 2 Catalans 26 19 7 291 38 3 St Helens 26 19 7 229 38

Wigan are top, courtesy of their superior points difference, while Catalans have the advantage over St Helens.

It could well come down to small margins, with Wigan away to fourth-placed Leigh, Catalans at a Salford side still hoping to book their spot, and Saints at home to a Hull FC side who have nothing to play for.

Kear says Wigan's trip to Leigh is a "formidable" one given what is at stake, and the fact the Leopards have already won the Challenge Cup, scooping that trophy for the first time in over 50 years.

It means a clash of Leigh's attacking axis of John Asiata, Lachlan Lam and Edwin Ipape, against Wigan's Jai Field, Bevan French and Harry Smith.

"[For Leigh] to be in with a chance of nailing fourth position. which they will do should they beat Wigan, that puts more pressure on the Cherry and Whites to get top spot," Kear added.

"I wouldn't like to call it. Wigan are in great form and have timed things to perfection, they've not lost since the Challenge Cup semi-final.

"The emotion of winning the cup is great, but when you haven't won it for 50 years it's even more so. There was bound to be a dip, but now we're seeing some real credentials."

Both Catalans and Saints will say goodbye to some seriously influential players when the season finally ends - Sam Tomkins and Mitchell Pearce from the Dragons and James Roby and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook for Saints.

Kear believes the "emotional" pull of sending them out on a high will be important for both those teams, and he can see those narratives being utilised, but believes the incentive comes from what lies ahead - the "hot ticket" of finishing in the top two.

"There's only three things you can win, and [the League Leaders' Shield] is one of them." Kear added.

"It will feel much more rewarding because of the difficulties that have been encountered in getting over the finish line,

"The fact we're talking about points difference absolutely shows how tight it has been.

"Also, there's three teams vying for top spot, but it's about the top two. If you finish there then you're home all the way to the Grand Final.

"If you get in the top two you're in the pole position, and front of the grid."

Battle for fourth, fifth and sixth

Finishing in the top six Position Team Played Won Lost PD Points 4 Leigh 26 16 10 81 32 5 Hull KR 26 15 11 47 30 6 Warrington 26 13 13 73 26 7 Salford 26 13 13 -7 26

Leigh are not guaranteed fourth spot and a home eliminator just yet, with Hull KR breathing down their necks.

Rovers - edged by Leigh in the cup final back in July - can leapfrog their Wembley conquerors if they beat already-relegated Wakefield, the Leopards lose and they turn around a 34-point swing in their differential.

They have experience in Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall and Kane Linnett, and a match-winner - should it get tight - in Brad Schneider.

"This is where coaches say they don't look at league tables, don't believe it, they're telling you pork pies," Kear added.

"Hull KR will know that. They'll have worked everything out as to what they have to do. It'll be transferred to the players.

"There's just a feeling that Hull KR could nick it and, if they do, what a season."

Regardless though, those two sides are at least guaranteed a play-off place, while Warrington - clinging on at present with superior points difference - need to ensure they match Salford's result to deny the Red Devils that precious last place.

It is almost unthinkable that Warrington, who won their opening eight games, should almost miss out, but it has been a tumultuous campaign - with Daryl Powell dismissed mid-season, and prop Paul Vaughan missing the run-in through suspension - while half-back George Williams is a doubt.

Salford lost Tyler Dupree to Wigan during their campaign and have also endured injuries, but with the reigning Man of Steel in Brodie Croft and dynamic full-back Ryan Brierley, they certainly have the tools.

The Wire are up against Huddersfield, while Paul Rowley's side entertain Catalans.

"The pressure is on Salford because they've got to win, take out all the scenarios if they don't win," Kear said.

"So they'll be very focused indeed, and will be hoping Huddersfield do them a favour.

"It's always better to have things in the palm of their hands - Warrington have, and I make them favourites."