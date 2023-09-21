Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Walker won a Grand Final with Leeds in 2017, in just his 12th senior Rhinos appearance

Hull FC will re-sign full-back Jack Walker on a two-year deal from the 2024 Super League season onwards.

The 24-year-old played six games, scoring twice, during a spell in west Hull on loan from Leeds Rhinos in 2022.

Walker has been at rivals Hull KR during 2023 after joining from Bradford midway through the season, scoring three tries in seven for the Robins.

"I really enjoyed my time here in 2022 - the fans are awesome," Walker said of his move back to the Black and Whites.

"I feel like I learnt a lot in the short space of time I was here. I formed some great relationships too, and although there's been plenty of change since then I can't wait to link up with some familiar faces again, and with my new team-mates."

Leeds-born Walker scored 22 tries in 75 games for his hometown club and won the 2017 Grand Final against Castleford in just his 12th senior appearance.

He will add depth to the squad and compete for places with academy product Davy Litten and 2023 Australian import Tex Hoy.

"There's some hungry young players in the squad who, like me, are determined to push themselves to the next level," Walker added.

"Including in the spine - the competition for places with the likes of Tex and Davy is a healthy thing to have and we can help each other become better players."

Other Hull recruits for 2024 include NRL stars Herman Ese'ese, Jayden Okunbor, and Franklin Pele.