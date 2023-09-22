James Greenwood's time at Salford has been disrupted by injury

Rhys Williams and James Greenwood will leave Salford at the end of the Super League season.

The club have confirmed the pair will be released at the end of their deals.

Wales winger Williams has scored three tries in nine appearances for the Red Devils this season, while back rower Greenwood has appeared just once.

Williams, 33, is remembered by Salford fans for running the length of the field to score a try in the 2020 Challenge Cup final defeat by Leeds.

Greenwood also scored a try in that Wembley showpiece, but his three years at Salford have been disrupted by injuries.

Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: "I would like to put on record and say a very much heartfelt thank you to both Rhys and James for their service, dedication and professionalism whilst they have both been with us at Salford Red Devils.

"Both players have served rugby league and Super League greatly. Who can forget that they were both were try scorers in our 2020 Challenge Cup final appearance, with both giving everything on the pitch from the moment they joined the club?"