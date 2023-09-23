Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sophie Robinson scored twice to ensure Leeds will face York in the Grand Final for the second straight season

A dramatic golden-point extra-time winner ensured Leeds Rhinos will face York Valkyrie in a Women's Super League Grand Final rematch.

Sophie Robinson's 83rd-minute try made sure defending champions Leeds beat St Helens 20-16 to avenge defeat in last month's Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

York earlier came from behind to beat Wigan Warriors 22-6, with Tara Jane Stanley producing a virtuoso display.

The two will now meet in the showpiece at York on Sunday, 8 October.

Saints did not trail until the final play as Rhinos came from 10 points down to win an instant classic at the Totally Wicked Stadium and book a fifth consecutive Grand Final appearance.

Amy Taylor and Ruby Enright exchanged early penalty goals before Saints' Tara Jones powered her way over.

Taylor's conversion and a subsequent goal made it 10-2 but Robinson grounded Caitlin Casey's kick to reduce the gap with the final play of the first half.

After the turnaround Emily Rudge flew through a gap to plunge over, with Taylor's boot making it a 10-point lead for St Helens, however two tries in three minutes from Caitlin Beevers and Lucy Murray, plus an Enright conversion levelled the scores.

Taylor was narrowly short with a 43-yard penalty four minutes from time while Zoe Hornby was inches short of the line at the other end in the dying seconds, but it took less than three minutes of golden-point extra-time for the clincher after Saints conceded possession from the kick-off - allowing Casey to kick to the left corner for Robinson to catch on the slide to spark wild celebrations.

Table-toppers York too strong

Earlier Wigan took a shock lead at League Leaders' Shield winners York just two minutes in when Grace Banks intercepted a pass and raced 90 metres to touch down, with Beri Salihi adding the extras.

Stanley fed Liv Whitehead to cross in the corner to reduce the arrears on 22 minutes and York were ahead three minutes later when the play was spread left for Liv Gale to touch down, with Stanley's conversion making it 10-6.

Stanley barged her way over to score the third try just before the break and her penalty made it 16-6 just before the hour.

After a spell of Wigan pressure Stanley turned provider again for Lacey Owen to nip through a gap to secure the win six minutes from time, with Stanley's boot taking her personal tally to 10 points.