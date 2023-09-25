Adam Swift scored 22 tries this season including this effort against Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield Giants have signed winger Adam Swift from fellow Super League club Hull FC.

The 30-year-old has penned a three-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium after scoring 36 tries in 55 appearances for the Black and Whites.

Swift is a product of his hometown club St Helens, where he spent seven years prior to moving to Humberside in 2020.

He played for Saints in the 2014 Super League Grand Final victory over Wigan Warriors.

Swift enjoyed his best Hull season this summer with 22 tries in 26 games to take the club's player of the season award.

"I hope I can replicate the great personal season I had in 2023, to get my future sorted this early for the next three years is great," Swift told the Giants' website.

"After speaking with Watto (head coach Ian Watson), my mind was made up, the attention to detail and how welcome he made me feel at the club, I'm looking forward to joining the group.

"I crossed for 19 tries in Super League, and I'm looking to replicate this form in 2024 and help the Giants back up the table."

Watson said: "He is a player who is 100% committed and always gives his all for the team. He's a player that people want to play with because of the hard work that he does.

"I think he will be an essential signing for us, and one thing that you can't teach that Adam has is absolute pace. Obviously it's an area that we have identified that we need more of and Adam is very well known for that quality.

"His edge defence is very good, his scramble defence is excellent and obviously attacking wise his try scoring record speaks for itself, so with everything that he can offer we cannot wait to have him involved in the squad."