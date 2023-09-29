Ryan Hall scored his 240th Super League try with the Robins second, closing in on Danny McGuire's 247

Betfred Super League Hull KR (14) 20 Tries: Walker, Hall, Luckley Goals: Schneider 4 Leigh (2) 6 Tries: Charnley Goals: Reynolds

Hull KR exacted revenge for their Challenge Cup final loss to Leigh Leopards with a Super League play-off eliminator victory at Craven Park.

Jack Walker and Ryan Hall tries, plus three goals from Brad Schneider ensured the Robins led at half-time, after Ben Reynolds had put Leigh up off the tee.

Sam Luckley powered over within minutes of the second-half kicking off, and it looked like Rovers were on course.

Josh Charnley's try gave Leigh hope but it was in vain as the hosts held out.

This win means Willie Peters has delivered a final four spot, a top four finish and a Challenge Cup final in his maiden season in charge, while there was also plenty to be proud of for counterpart Adrian Lam and his side Leigh side who have ripped up the rule book following promotion with a first cup win in 52 years and a play-off appearance.

In their first home play-off game since 2009, Rovers grew into the game to get the better of their Challenge Cup conquerors, bringing a more attacking, offloading game that the Leopards struggled to cope with.

The Robins have never been to a Grand Final and their last major trophy came with the title back in 1985, and as such there was genuine fever around the east side of the city for this game.

By contrast, a well-outnumbered Leigh support saw their side well-controlled in a game of high completion and low errors, as a packed Craven Park found its voice.

Back-field runners Hall, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Louis Senior carted the ball up to give their forwards a well-earned break, and the second phase torched the visitors with a ruck-speed that was just too hot to handle.

Their tries were beautifully crafted, as first James Batchelor hit a hard line and then squeezed out a beautiful pop to the supporting Walker to dive over.

Left-edge ball movement sliced Leigh open down the left with Matt Parcell denied, only for Hall to ground despite Joe Mellor's desperate effort to stop him.

Luckley ripped through off the back of further quick ruck-speed, after Gareth O'Brien's knock-on gifted field position, and the game further went the home side's way after a Leopards try was chalked off for obstruction.

Charnley's excellent finish out left from a pass from Rovers-bound Oliver Gildart, after the hosts' right-edge clocked off, brought them energy and set a few jitters about the ground.

Indiscipline late on gave Penrith-bound Schneider a chance to truly settle it late on with a penalty goal, however, and the celebrations at the end were suitably raucous.

Amid warm applause, retiring centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall and departing hero Schneider addressed the fans late on, who will now be waiting to know whether they head to Perpignan or Wigan for their next part of the adventure.

League Leaders' Shield winners Wigan face the lowest-ranked side in their play-off semi-final next week with Catalans welcoming whichever team finished the regular season highest.

Reigning champions St Helens take on Warrington Wolves on Saturday in the second of this year's Super League eliminators.

Hull KR boss Willie Peters told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I'm very proud, that's the first word that comes to mind. This was our fifth time playing Leigh, we knew it would be tough and they kept coming at the end, we stuck there and showed character.

"We always set out to want to play in big games and we are, we have some momentum behind us and we want to keep that going.

"Whether we play Wigan or go to Catalans we'll find out tomorrow."

Hull KR: Walker; Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Schneider; Sue, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella

Interchanges: Abdull, Litten, Storton, Luckley [Kennedy]

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Gildart, Chamberlain, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, Hughes, O'Donnell, Wardle

Interchanges: Mellor, Nakubuwai, Holmes, Davis [Seumanufagai]

Referee: Jack Smith