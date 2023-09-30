Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lewis Dodd opened the scoring for St Helens against Warrington

Betfred Super League St Helens (8) 16 Tries: Dodd, Makinson Goals: Percival 4 Warrington (0) 8 Try: Wrench Goals: Ratchford 2

Reigning Super League champions St Helens kept their hopes of a fifth straight title alive with victory over Warrington in the eliminator play-offs.

Lewis Dodd's try gave Saints the lead in the opening 40 along with two Mark Percival goals, as Warrington were unable to hold out waves of attack.

Connor Wrench got the Wire on the board soon after the restart, and a penalty from Stef Ratchford levelled.

However, Tommy Makinson finished off a slick move to secure Saints' win.

They will now visit Catalans Dragons on Friday with a place in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on 14 October at stake.

More to follow.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Percival, Hopoate, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Lees, Roby, Mata'utia, Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles

Interchanges: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Bell, Mbye, Walmsley

Warrington: Dufty; Russell, Wrench, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Harrison, Walker, Kasiano, Currie, Nicholson, Crowther

Interchanges: Mata'utia, Clark, Philbin, Bullock, Dudson

Referee: Ben Thaler