Super League: St Helens 16-8 Warrington Wolves - Saints keep hopes of fifth straight title alive
|Betfred Super League
|St Helens (8) 16
|Tries: Dodd, Makinson Goals: Percival 4
|Warrington (0) 8
|Try: Wrench Goals: Ratchford 2
Reigning Super League champions St Helens kept their hopes of a fifth straight title alive with victory over Warrington in the eliminator play-offs.
Lewis Dodd's try gave Saints the lead in the opening 40 along with two Mark Percival goals, as Warrington were unable to hold out waves of attack.
Connor Wrench got the Wire on the board soon after the restart, and a penalty from Stef Ratchford levelled.
However, Tommy Makinson finished off a slick move to secure Saints' win.
They will now visit Catalans Dragons on Friday with a place in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on 14 October at stake.
St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Percival, Hopoate, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Lees, Roby, Mata'utia, Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles
Interchanges: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Bell, Mbye, Walmsley
Warrington: Dufty; Russell, Wrench, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Harrison, Walker, Kasiano, Currie, Nicholson, Crowther
Interchanges: Mata'utia, Clark, Philbin, Bullock, Dudson
Referee: Ben Thaler
