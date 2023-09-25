Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan's Bevan French has scored 17 tries in 27 appearances for the club so far this season

Wigan Warriors could be without Bevan French, Harvie Hill and Kaide Ellis for their Super League play-off semi-final after they received one-game bans.

French was charged for contact with an official, Hill for striking and Ellis a high tackle in their win at Leigh.

When the Rugby Football League (RFL) announced the suspensions on Monday it appeared the trio would miss the tie.

It has since emerged their bans can be served in Sunday's reserves Grand Final, freeing them up for the semi.

Friday's 10-6 win against town rivals Leigh ensured Matt Peet's side won the League Leaders' Shield and means they will play against the lowest-ranked winner from this weekend's eliminators stage of this season's play-offs.

Meanwhile, Leigh's Tom Amone was given a one-game suspension for a grade B charge of dangerous contact following their defeat by Wigan.

St Helens will also be without George Delaney after he was given a one-game ban for a grade C high tackle charge.

Leigh take on Hull KR on Friday in the first of this season's eliminators while reigning champions St Helens face Warrington on Saturday.

Clubs are able to appeal against the suspensions.