Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont rebranded the club for the 2023 Super League campaign, during which they won the Challenge Cup in August

The Rugby Football League (RFL) is looking into comments made by Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont following their Super League defeat by Wigan Warriors on Friday.

Beaumont was critical of referee Liam Moore after Oliver Gildart had a try ruled out during the defeat.

The result dropped Leigh to fifth and lost them home advantage against Hull KR in Friday's play-off eliminator.

A compliance case against the club has been widened following his comments.

In footage which has since circulated on social media, Beaumont said: "All we can talk about is the performance of a referee, yet again.

"I've got a guy down there who's in charge of a group of players, and I see the work that goes in week in, week out from them. From all the coaching staff and the medical staff.

"I see the work they put in, I see the weights they lift, the metres they run, the contact they put into each other. I see how much it means to them.

"Then I see one person go with a signal of no-try, that's incorrect, and rob them and you lot of watching us play at home next week. That isn't right."

An existing compliance case was already set up by the RFL in reference to an issue over a post-match broadcast following the loss, which also led to Wigan winning the League Leaders' Shield at the home of their town rivals.

Had Gildart's try been given, it would have drawn Leigh level with Wigan, however, Moore's original call of no-try - given because of an obstruction on Bevan French in the build-up - stood, as video referee Marcus Griffiths was unable to find a camera angle to overrule him.

Beaumont went on to say that he would no longer be investing in rugby league unless changes are made to the sport.

"Unfortunately, this is not an investable sport anymore to me, which is obviously very concerning. Unless there's changes, I won't be investing in it any further," he continued.

"I'm sorry to say that in here, but when the wife comes up to me and says, 'I've had enough', she sees the pain. It's happened too many times now."