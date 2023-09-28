Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Thomas Deakin has been around the first-grade set-up at the Roosters but not made a breakthrough

Huddersfield Giants have signed hooker Thomas Deakin from National Rugby League club Sydney Roosters on a two-year deal.

The Oldham-born 21-year-old has played for the Roosters in the NSW Cup and for prior feeder club North Sydney Bears, with two tries in 32 games.

Deakin will replace retiring hooker Nathan Peats at the Giants, competing with Adam Milner for a spot.

"I feel that Thomas will be a great fit," head coach Ian Watson said.

"He's also a boxing champion so he comes with the right work ethic and mentality and that's the sort of player we want to promote through the Giants.

"He's been well educated and in a great environment in the Roosters system, while also training with the first team during pre-season, he'll have learnt so much from the players they have there.

"Attack-wise he's quick from dummy-half and has some real good distribution, defensively he's not afraid of putting his body in and can also fit in at loose if needed, giving us good strength in our spine."

Deakin added: "I think it's the next step in my career, I have been at the Rosters since under-13's and it's a big part of my life, but I think it's time to start playing some first-team footy."