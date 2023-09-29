Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leroy Cudjoe has signed a one-year contract to stay at Huddersfield Giants.

The 35-year-old England international has spent the last 15 seasons playing for the Giants, scoring 133 tries in 358 appearances.

Cudjoe signed his first academy professional terms for his hometown club in 2004 and made his senior debut in 2008.

He has played as centre, wing, loose forward and second row this season.

"I've been at this club since 2004 when I signed my first academy contract so it really does mean a lot to continue playing for my hometown club," Cudjoe said. external-link

"This season has been disappointing and we've fallen way below our goals as a group but I believe we will learn a lot from this year and aim to improve in 2024.

"I've enjoyed playing in a few different positions this season, I always knew they was a chance I'd end up in the back row because me and Watto [head coach Ian Watson] had spoken about it in the pre-season."

Head coach Watson said Cudjoe "represents what we want this team to be about" adding "when we talk about team-first mentality there aren't many players who are better representatives of that."

He continued: "We also know how much Leroy means to the people of Huddersfield and how much he cares about this club.

"That passion and desire is what we want in Huddersfield and I can't speak highly enough of Leroy with not only what he brings on the field but off it.

"He's dedicated, committed, passionate and still a fantastic Rugby League player."