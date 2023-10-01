Liam Watts (right) says mentoring younger players, like Will Dagger (left), will be an important part of his role at Castleford

Castleford prop Liam Watts has signed a one-year contract extension, with an option for a further year.

The 33-year-old is in his second spell at the Tigers, having made his debut in 2007 before moving on to Hull KR and Hull FC.

Watts returned to Wheldon Road in 2018 and has made 118 appearances in the last six seasons.

The potential extra year on Watts' new deal will be triggered by the number of games he plays in 2024.

Watts, who was selected for the Super League Dream Team in 2019, told the Tigers website: external-link "I've not really chased it too much, I just wanted to be playing as well as I could and consistently, and hopefully just let the deal take care of itself.

"It's going to be a massive next 12 months for me. I want to be playing well but it's about mentoring and bringing a lot of stuff out of the young kids that are at the club, like Muizz Mustapha and Sam Hall.

"I'm a Cas lad and I'm not happy personally with how we've performed this year and I don't think anybody is, so that hurts as well and I don't want another year of that."

Director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: "Wattsy had a really good end to the season. He's a big, dominant middle on his day and he's still got some miles on the clock."