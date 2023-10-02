Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Hodgson played at Wembley as Batley Bulldogs lost to Halifax Panthers in 2023's 1895 Cup final.

Castleford Tigers have signed centre Josh Hodson from Championship side Batley Bulldogs on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old has scored 28 tries in 74 games during his career for both London Broncos and the Bulldogs, with 19 in 29 this year.

Hodson is reunited at Cas with assistant boss Craig Lingard, who he played under in the 2022 Championship Grand Final and 2023's 1895 Cup final.

"I want to challenge myself and come up from the Championship," Hodson said.

"[Also, I want to] see how I handle myself in Super League."

Midlands-born Hodson played rugby union with Wasps before switching to rugby league on a part-time basis with the move to the Broncos.

"I'm glad to be back in a full time environment and giving myself the time to develop," he continued.

"I'll be giving it my all. I like to carry the ball. I'm not going to be holding back and I'll give it everything I've got to take the opportunity with both hands."