Jez Litten's form for Hull KR earned him international recognition for England this year

England hooker Jez Litten has signed a new four-year deal with Super League play-off hopefuls Hull KR, which will expire at the end of the 2027 season.

The 25-year-old made his international bow against France in 2023, and helped the Robins to the Super League play-offs and a Challenge Cup final.

Former Hull FC and Doncaster player Litten scored in the Wembley cup final, one of 16 tries in 132 career games.

"I feel like I've worked hard," Litten said of his deal.

"I think we've come along way as a team and it's showing on the pitch now.

"I think this has been building over the last couple of the years. We had a good pre-season and some good wins.

"But, I think we're not satisfied with just getting to semi-finals and finals we want to get there, get that silverware and bring it back for the fans and the club."

Robins head coach Willie Peters added: "Jez [Litten] is developing all the time. He's a popular person within the group.

"The best part for me about Jez is his best is yet to come. There's no doubt that he'll be our number nine for the coming years. He's going to be an important part to what this club does in the future."