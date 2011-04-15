Jonny Fa'amatuainu fails to win Scarlets contract

Jonny Fa'amatuainu has scored five tries for the Scarlets this season

Samoan forward Jonny Fa'amatuainu will leave the Scarlets at the end of the season after the region decided not to offer him a permanent deal.

Fa'amatuainu, 27, arrived in Llanelli last summer on a year-long loan deal from English Premiership side Bath.

He has since made 20 appearances, but he started only seven of those games.

"Jonny's been fantastic. He's brought a great amount of energy to the place," said coach Nigel Davies. "We'd like to thank him for what he's done for us."

Fa'amatuainu's highlight for the Scarlets was scoring a hat-trick of tries in the LV= Cup victory over Leeds in November.

His progress at the region has been hampered by a knee injury and he was banned for three weeks following a dangerous tackle in an Heineken Cup victory over Perpignan.