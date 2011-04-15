Jonny Fa'amatuainu fails to win Scarlets contract
Samoan forward Jonny Fa'amatuainu will leave the Scarlets at the end of the season after the region decided not to offer him a permanent deal.
Fa'amatuainu, 27, arrived in Llanelli last summer on a year-long loan deal from English Premiership side Bath.
He has since made 20 appearances, but he started only seven of those games.
"Jonny's been fantastic. He's brought a great amount of energy to the place," said coach Nigel Davies. "We'd like to thank him for what he's done for us."
Fa'amatuainu's highlight for the Scarlets was scoring a hat-trick of tries in the LV= Cup victory over Leeds in November.
His progress at the region has been hampered by a knee injury and he was banned for three weeks following a dangerous tackle in an Heineken Cup victory over Perpignan.