Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo released by Exeter Chiefs

Nadolo asked to be released for "personal and family reasons"

Fiji international Nemani Nadolo has left Exeter Chiefs by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old's departure comes a day after he admitted to city magistrates a charge of drink-driving.

The winger, whose name was given in court as Ratu Nafiganiyavi, was subsequently banned from driving for 18 months and fined £950.

Nadolo signed for Exeter from French side Bourgoin in January and went on to make five appearances during his stint at Sandy Park.

Exeter head coach Rob Baxter said: "We are aware of Nemani's recent court appearance and take a dim view of his actions."

He continued: "He is aware he has not only let himself and his family down, but also the club.

"Clearly he made an error of judgment that night, which he now regrets.

"He is an honest young man who is disappointed and upset at what he has done. We wish Nemani our best wishes for the future and thank him for his contribution during his time with the Chiefs."

During his time at Sandy Park, Nadolo found himself at the centre of a Rugby Football Union disciplinary hearing, after he was mistakenly included in the 27-22 defeat by Leeds, which meant the Chiefs fielded one too many overseas players.

The RFU went on to deduct the club two points and were fined £5,000.