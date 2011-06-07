Lyn Jones wants to succeed Wales coach Warren Gatland

Lyn Jones believes London Welsh can help his Wales coaching ambitions

Lyn Jones wants to eventually succeed Wales coach Warren Gatland.

Jones has taken charge at London Welsh and hopes to use his time there to further his ambitions of coaching at Test level.

Former Ospreys coach Jones has been coaching at a school in Abu Dhabi since May, 2009.

He said: "I'd like to be thinking that I'd be good enough to have an opportunity to interview for the national job [after Gatland's reign]."

Jones says he has never previously harboured ambitions of coaching the nation for whom he won five caps in the back-row.

But he has joined Cardiff Blues boss Dai Young in the race to eventually succeed New Zealander Gatland, who is contracted to take Wales into the 2015 World Cup.

However, Gatland has conceded his job would be on the line should Wales not progress to the 2011 World Cup quarter-finals from a pool in which they face South Africa, Fiji, Samoa and Namibia.

Jones, 47, won two Magners League titles and the Anglo-Welsh Cup as Ospreys boss and helped ensure they were the leading Welsh region during his five-year reign before he departed in 2008.

Jones joined the Newport Gwent Dragons as a rugby consultant before leaving to take up a coaching role at a British school in Abu Dhabi.

But he has left the United Arab Emirates to take up his first head club coaching role for three years and feels the Exiles' ambitions for promotion to the top flight English Aviva Premiership match his own hopes for the future.

He added: "I think there are a number of ambitious clubs in England in the Championship, lots of which don't currently fulfil the criteria to go up and London Welsh do have plans that would enable them to move up - that's an on-going plan and strategy.

"In the past it's [Wales job] never been a role that I've looked at, but firstly and foremost I want to do a damn good job for London Welsh if I can prove myself over the next two to three years.

"Then certainly I'd like to be thinking that I'd be good enough to have an opportunity to interview for the national job, but that's a long way off yet and Warren Gatland has a long contract."