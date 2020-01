Heineken Cup 2011/12

From the section

POOL ONE: Munster, Northampton Saints, Scarlets, Castres Olympique

POOL TWO: Cardiff Blues, London Irish, Edinburgh, Racing Metro 92

POOL THREE: Leinster, Bath Rugby, Glasgow Warriors, Montpellier

POOL FOUR: Leicester, Clermont Auvergne, Ulster, Aironi Rugby

POOL FIVE: Biarritz Olympique, Ospreys, Saracens, Benetton Treviso

POOL SIX: Toulouse, Harlequins, Gloucester Rugby, Connacht Rugby

FIXTURES

ROUND 1

FRIDAY, 11 NOVEMBER, 2011

Pool 2: Racing Metro 20-26 Cardiff Blues

Pool 6: Harlequins 25-17 Connacht Rugby

SATURDAY, 12 NOVEMBER, 2011

Pool 1 Scarlets 31-23 Castres Olympique

Pool 1 Munster 23-21 Northampton Saints

Pool 2 London Irish 19-20 Edinburgh

Pool 3 Montpellier 16-16 Leinster

Pool 4 Aironi Rugby 12-28 Leicester Tigers

Pool 4 Ulster Rugby 16-11 ASM Clermont Auvergne

Pool 5 Ospreys 28-21 Biarritz Olympique

SUNDAY, 13 NOVEMBER, 2011

Pool 5 Saracens 42-17 Benetton Treviso 1500 GMT

ROUND 2

FRIDAY, 18 NOVEMBER, 2011

Pool 4 ASM Clermont Auvergne 54-3 Aironi Rugby

SATURDAY, 19 NOVEMBER, 2011

Pool 4 Leicester Tigers 20-9 Ulster Rugby

Pool 6 Connacht Rugby 10-36 Toulouse

SUNDAY, 20 NOVEMBER, 2011

ROUND 3

FRIDAY, 9 DECEMBER, 2011

SATURDAY, 10 DECEMBER, 2011

Pool 5 Benetton Treviso 30-26 Biarritz Olympique

SUNDAY, 11 DECEMBER, 2011

ROUND 4

FRIDAY, 16 DECEMBER, 2011

Pool 5 Biarritz Olympique 29-12 Benetton Treviso

SATURDAY, 17 DECEMBER, 2011

SUNDAY, 18 DECEMBER, 2011

ROUND 5

FRIDAY, 13 JANUARY

SATURDAY, 14 JANUARY

Pool 1 Scarlets 17-29 Northampton Saints

Pool 4 Aironi Rugby 0-82 ASM Clermont Auvergne

Pool 3 Montpellier 24-22 Bath Rugby

Pool 1 Munster 26-10 Castres Olympique

Pool 2 London Irish 15-22 Cardiff Blues

Pool 6 Toulouse 24-3 Connacht Rugby

Pool 6 Harlequins 20-14 Gloucester Rugby

SUNDAY, 15 JANUARY

Pool 3 Glasgow Warriors 16-23 Leinster

Pool 5 Saracens 20-16 Biarritz Olympique

ROUND 6

FRIDAY, 20 JANUARY

SATURDAY, 21 JANUARY

SUNDAY, 23 JANUARY

QUARTER-FINALS

6/7/8 April 2012

SEMI-FINALS

27/28/29 April 2012

FINAL

Saturday, 19 May 2012

Ulster 14-42 Leinster (Twickenham Stadium, London)

*Fixtures, dates and times are subject to late change