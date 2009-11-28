British & Irish Cup fixtures

From the section

Pool 1: Cardiff, Bridgend, Bristol, Ulster

Pool 2: Bedford, Bedwas, Stirling County, Neath

Pool 3: Carmarthen Quins, Dundee HSFP, Cornish Pirates, Swansea

Pool 4: Connacht, Cross Keys, Newport, Newcastle

Pool 5: Jersey, Pontypridd, Leinster, Leeds

Pool 6: Gala, Llanelli, London Scottish, Moseley

Pool 7: Aberavon, Munster, Plymouth, Rotherham

Pool 8: Doncaster, Llandovery, Melrose, Nottingham

RESULTS TO DATE

ROUND THREE

7 December 2012

Pool 8

Nottingham v Melrose (19:45 GMT)

8 December 2012

Pool 1

Bridgend Ravens v Bristol (14:30 GMT)

Ulster Ravens v Cardiff (TBC)

Pool 2

Neath v Bedford Blues (14:30 GMT)

Stirling County v Bedwas (15:00 GMT)

Pool 3

Carmarthen Quins v Dundee HSFP (14:30 GMT)

Pool 4

Cross Keys v Connacht Eagles (14:30 GMT)

Newport v Newcastle Falcons (14:30 GMT)

Pool 5

Jersey v Leinster A (15:00 GMT)

Pool 6

Gala v Moseley (15:00 GMT)

London Scottish v Llanelli (TBC)

Pool 7

Rotherham v Munster A (14:00 GMT)

Aberavon v Plymouth Albion (14:30 GMT)

Pool 8

Llandovery v Doncaster (15:00 GMT)

9 December 2012

Pool 3

Cornish Pirates v Swansea (14:00 GMT)

Pool 5

Leeds Carnegie v Pontypridd (15:00 GMT)

ROUND FOUR

14 December 2012

Pool 1

Bristol v Bridgend Ravens (19:45 GMT)

Pool 7

Munster A v Rotherham (19:00 GMT)

Plymouth Albion v Aberavon (19:45 GMT)

15 December 2012

Pool 1

Cardiff v Ulster Ravens (14:30 GMT)

Pool 2

Bedwas v Stirling County (14:30 GMT)

Bedford Blues v Neath (15:00 GMT)

Pool 3

Dundee HSFP v Carmarthen Quins (14:00 GMT)

Pool 4

Connacht Eagles v Cross Keys (14:30 GMT)

Pool 5

Pontypridd v Leeds Carnegie (14:30 GMT)

Pool 6

Llanelli v London Scottish (14:30 GMT)

Moseley v Gala (15:00 GMT)

Pool 8

Melrose v Nottingham Greenyards (13:45 GMT)

Doncaster v Llandovery (14:30 GMT)

16 December 2012

Pool 3

Swansea v Cornish Pirates (TBC)

Pool 4

Newcastle Falcons v Newport (15:00 GMT)

Pool 5

Leinster A v Jersey (14:30 GMT)

ROUND FIVE

11 January 2013

Pool 1

Ulster Ravens v Bristol (19:30 GMT)

Pool 6

Moseley v London Scottish (19:45 GMT)

12 January 2013

Pool 1

Cardiff v Bridgend Ravens (14:30 GMT)

Pool 2

Stirling County v Bedford Blues (14:00 GMT)

Bedwas v Neath (14:30 GMT)

Pool 3

Swansea v Carmarthen Quins (14:30 GMT)

Pool 4

Newport v Cross Keys (14:30 GMT)

Newcastle Falcons v Connacht Eagles (15:00 GMT)

Pool 5

Leinster A v Pontypridd (TBC)

Jersey v Leeds Carnegie (15:00 GMT)

Pool 6

Gala v Llanelli (15:00 GMT)

Pool 7

Aberavon v Munster A (14:30 GMT)

Plymouth Albion v Rotherham (15:00 GMT)

Pool 8

Doncaster v Nottingham (14:30 GMT)

Llandovery v Melrose (15:00 GMT)

13 January 2013

Pool 3

Cornish Pirates v Dundee HSFP (14:00 GMT)

ROUND SIX

18 January 2013

Pool 7

Munster A v Plymouth Albion (19:00 GMT)

19 January 2013

Pool 1

Bridgend Ravens v Ulster Ravens (14:30 GNT)

Pool 2

Neath v Stirling County (14:30 GMT)

Bedford Blues v Bedwas (15:00 GMT)

Pool 3

Dundee HSFP v Swansea (14:00 GMT)

Carmarthen Quins v Cornish Pirates (14:30 GMT)

Pool 4

Connacht Eagles v Newport (14:00 GMT)

Cross Keys v Newcastle Falcons (14:00 GMT)

Pool 5

Leeds Carnegie v Leinster A (14:00 GMT)

Pontypridd v Jersey (14:30 GMT)

Pool 6

Llanelli v Moseley (14:30 GMT)

London Scottish v Gala (15:00 GMT)

Pool 7

Rotherham v Aberavon (14:00 GMT)

Pool 8

Melrose v Doncaster (14:00 GMT)

Nottingham v Llandovery (14:00 GMT)

20 January 2013

Pool 1

Bristol v Cardiff (15:00 GMT)

5-7 April 2013:

Quarter finals

26-28 April 2013:

Semi finals

17 May 2013:

Final

Rules:

* Top team in each pool progress to knockout stage