Peter Thomas wants Dai Young to stay at Cardiff Blues

Young won caps as a dual-code international for Wales

Cardiff Blues chairman Peter Thomas has insisted the region would not stand in the way of Dai Young should he wish to leave for English giants London Wasps.

BBC Sport understands Wasps want Young as their new director of rugby but Thomas added the Blues are determined to keep hold of the 43-year-old.

"If the approach came from Wasps we would listen to what they've got to say," Thomas said.

Young will meet Blues chiefs on Thursday ahead of a proposed move.

Wasps have been without a full-time director of rugby since Tony Hanks' departure in February.

And it is understood English Premiership side Wasps, the two-time Heineken Cup winners, have held discussions with Young, who has been Blues coach since the Welsh region's inception in 2003.

Blues chairman Thomas maintains his club have not received an official approach from Wasps for the former Wales captain, who has a year remaining on his contract.

And Thomas is keen to keep the man who led the region to a 2010 Amlin Challenge Cup and 2009 Heineken Cup semi-final.

"Dai knows our position very clearly," Thomas said. "We rate him very highly.

"He is a massively important part of the Cardiff Blues set-up. He's got our highest respect and regard.

"There's no way we would want Dai Young to leave the Cardiff Blues.

"I've always said that Dai Young's next job should be with the Welsh Rugby Union as coach of Wales.

"He has expressed that maybe the time would come one day that he would want to leave.

"As I explained to Dai, when that time comes he would go with our support and blessing. But at the moment he's got a year left on his contract.

"But if something else has come up he wants to consider then fine, we would discuss it.

"At this moment we've had no approach whatsoever from Wasps. All we know is what's been reported in the media."

Wasps have won six English titles but finished ninth in last season's Premiership.

Young has always expressed his desire to coach outside of Wales before applying for the national job but turned down to the chance to become Saracens coach in 2006.

He did bemoan that Welsh regions "come second" to the national team and that Wales' four regions are "not competing on a level playing field in Europe" after the Blues failed to reach the Heineken Cup quarter-final.

Young also guided the region to Anglo-Welsh Cup success in 2009 and the former British & Irish Lions prop became the first Welsh regional coach to win European silverware by beating Toulon in last year's Amlin Challenge Cup.