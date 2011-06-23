Nottingham sign former Moseley centre Joe Munro
- From the section Rugby Union
Nottingham have signed former Moseley centre Joe Munro on a one-year deal.
The 20-year-old, who is studying sports management at Loughborough University, will link up with the Green and Whites for pre-season training on 1 July.
Director of rugby Glenn Delaney said: "We expect him to push toward cementing a starting spot.
"He played a few games for Moseley last season and comes with recommendations from London Irish coaches Mike Catt and Neil Hatley."
Munro, who has also played reserve rugby for London Irish, added: "Neil Hatley suggested I try Nottingham and I'm delighted I'm getting the opportunity.
"He suggested I had a year in the Championship while I'm at Loughborough because it would be a good platform to help progress my career.
"I had a long chat with Glenn, I told him I want to get as much experience as I can and that I didn't want to spend the season sitting on the bench.
"He told me there would be plenty of opportunities to get games."