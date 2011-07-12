Flanker Francois Louw completes move to Bath

Louw has been at Super 15 side Stormers since 2008

Bath have completed the signing of South Africa international Francois Louw on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old joins the Premiership outfit from Super 15 side Stormers.

Flanker Louw has been named in the provisional South Africa squad for the World Cup and is likely to arrive at the Rec in December.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play for a prestigious club like Bath and I'm excited to be heading there," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

Louw, who has seven international caps, replaces fellow Springbok and former Bath captain Luke Watson who is returning to his homeland.

"Quite a few South Africans have played rugby over here," Louw continued.

"Watson was my captain [at Western Province] before he left, I had a big chat to him and he was thrilled with his experience and everything that has happened to him at Bath.

"He couldn't have been more approving of my decision to sign for Bath.

"Obviously it was a very difficult decision to leave after starting my career in South Africa but I've had the greatest time.

"I don't think it's too common of players my age to be moving abroad so it was a tough decision but it's a decision I'm confident with and I couldn't be happier right now."

Director of rugby, Sir Ian McGeechan added: "Francois is an outstanding player and character who will add to, and complement, the squad at Bath.

"We are all very impressed with his qualities and are looking forward to working closely with him."