Worcester Warriors squad to gel quickly - Richard Hill

Hill won the Championship with Worcester in his first season in charge

Worcester Warriors head coach Richard Hill is confident his new-look squad will gel together quickly.

Warriors have signed 11 players in preparation for their return to the Premiership after one season in domestic rugby's second tier.

Hill told BBC Hereford & Worcester: "We've got a good group here and it is an easy group to slot into.

"The 11 new players are all good lads although one or two are not used to the intensity of this kind of training."

Hill says some of his new signings have openly admitted training at Sixways is far tougher than anything they have ever done before.

"This programme has to be one of the best in the Premiership, there is no doubt about that," he said.

"Ben Gulliver, who has come from the Cornish Pirates, has said we train harder than the Pirates do but they are in a full-time professional programme here now.

"The way our strength and conditioning coaches are working these players - it is gruelling," he added.

Warriors will take on both Melbourne Rebels and the Argentine national squad as part of their pre-season programme.

Hill says he is still looking for possible additions to his squad ahead of the return to Premiership action, but he is not going to be rushed into any decisions.

"We've still got scope to add maybe one or two but we have got 37 now so that is a good-sized squad," he said. "There have been no offers made to anyone yet.

"We will be looking to strengthen in depth in one or two areas but we won't just get anyone in just for the sake of it."