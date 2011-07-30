New Zealand humble South Africa

2011 Tri-Nations

New Zealand: Tries: Guildford 2, Jane 2, Crockett, Slade Cons: Carter 2 Pens: Carter 2 South Africa: Try: Smit Con: Steyn

Carter regained the all-time points record having lost it earlier in 2011

Zac Guildford and Cory Jane scored two tries apiece as New Zealand beat South Africa 40-7 in the Tri-Nations.

Wyatt Crockett and Colin Slade also got on the scoresheet for the All Blacks.

The result is South Africa's second defeat of this year's Tri-Nations, having also lost to Australia - who New Zealand face next weekend in Auckland.

The match also saw Dan Carter reclaim the all-time Test points record from Jonny Wilkinson when he converted a penalty, his first of 10 points.

The fly-half had moved to within one point of the record after three conversions against Fiji last Friday and his 10-point haul against South Africa puts him on 1,204 career points, nine clear of Wilkinson.

Wilkinson had regained the mark in February's Test against France.

Guildford claimed his first try in Test rugby in the 15th minute, two minutes after his Canterbury Crusaders team-mate, prop Wyatt Crockett, had also scored his first try in Tests.

The quick double from Crockett and Guildford lifted New Zealand to a 13-0 lead after 15 minutes, which proved to be an unassailable lead.

TOP 5 TEST POINTS SCORERS 1,204 - Dan Carter (NZ)

1,195 - Jonny Wilkinson (Eng)

1,090 - Neil Jenkins (Wal)

1,010 - Diego Dominguez (Ita & Arg)

1,006 - Ronan O'Gara (Ire)

South Africa skipper John Smit scored a 29th-minute try, providing the only highlight of a depressing night for the Springboks, who fielded 20-year-old Patrick Lambie at fly-half.

While it may have been Carter's night, he was forced to share the limelight with Jane, who crowned his international comeback with a brilliant display that saw him touch down just before and after half-time.

Jane was omitted from New Zealand's initial Tri-Nations squad after a poor Super 15 season and missed their opening Test of the year against Fiji last week with a dislocated finger.

But he scored a classy 33rd-minute try to help the All Blacks to an 18-7 interval lead and added another five minutes into the second spell to clinch New Zealand's four-try bonus point and their largest winning margin against the Springboks in a home Test.

Slade, who moved to fly-half at half-time with Carter moving to centre, completed the rout 10 minutes from time, exploiting South Africa's defensive ineptitude to cap an impressive team try and a resounding victory for the red-hot tournament favourites.

New Zealand: Mils Muliaina; Cory Jane, Conrad Smith, Ma'a Nonu, Zac Guildford; Dan Carter, Jimmy Cowan; Wyatt Crockett, Andrew Hore, Ben Franks; Sam Whitelock, Ali Williams; Jerome Kaino, Richie McCaw (capt), Adam Thomson. Replacements: Corey Flynn, John Afoa, Jarrad Hoeata, Liam Messam, Piri Weepu, Colin Slade, Sonny Bill Williams.

South Africa: Patrick Lambie; Bjorn Basson, Adi Jacobs, Juan de Jongh, Lwazi Mvovo; Morne Steyn, Ruan Pienaar; Dean Greyling, John Smit (capt), Werner Kruger; Gerhard Mostert, Alistair Hargreaves; Deon Stegmann, Jean Deysel, Danie Rossouw. Replacements: Chiliboy Ralepelle, CJ van der Linde, Ryan Kankowski, Ashley Johnson, Charl McLeod, Wynand Olivier, Odwa Ndungane.