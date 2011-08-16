Follow BBC Wales' rugby union specialists Scrum V

Scrum V is BBC Wales' television and online rugby service, with lots more rugby coverage on BBC Radio Wales Sport output.

Scrum V on TV

During the rugby season, Friday night is your chance to catch up with live action from the Pro 12 league, on our flagship programme Scrum V Live.

This season Ross Harries and the Scrum V Live team will be on air from 19:00, although this will vary from week-to-week because of the Rugby World Cup and the scheduling of matches outside Wales.

Regular studio guests will include: Martyn Williams, Shane Williams, Ryan Jones, Robert Jones, Dafydd James, Colin Charvis, Andy Nicol, Carlo Del Fava and Phil Davies, with commentary from Gareth Charles and Jonathan Davies. The four-times Pro12 title-winning coach Sean Holley will also be offering his unique insight from the analysis truck.

Ross Harries joined the Scrum V team for the 2011-12 season

Sunday's magazine show - Scrum V Sunday - (live, usually with a later repeat) brings you highlights and analysis, action and reaction from the weekend's Pro12 matches as well as delving into the big stories in Welsh rugby.

Also, we'll be bringing you up to speed with news from around the Welsh premiership and Rick O'Shea will be visiting clubs from all over Wales to give you an idea of what's happening at grassroots level rugby. And, as always, there will be profiles and features with some of the biggest names in the game.

Look out also for our Scrum V Sunday Specials during the major events - the Rugby World Cup and the Six Nations.

Keep an eye on our programme page for transmission times of our output on BBC Two Wales and also on the iPlayer.

Scrum V will be available for one week following the last show (UK users only). Also, highlights from the show in video and text, as well as the latest rugby news, will appear on bbc.co.uk/scrumv.

Glasgow Warriors celebrate winning the 2014-15 Pro12 title

Scrum V red button

UK viewers living outside Wales can watch Scrum V live games on satellite and cable, however coverage is sometimes restricted because of bandwidth capacity.

If you are on DSAT (i.e. have the Sky EPG), you will also find the match on BBC Two Wales on channel 971.

We also stream the TV coverage on our website - bbc.co.uk/scrumv.

Tune into any BBC Two channel and press the red button to access the interactive service.

There is also a Welsh language commentary option on the red button.

You can interact by emailing scrumv@bbc.co.uk, or tweet using #ScrumV. A selection of your comments will be put to the pundits.

Scrum V on Radio Wales Sport

Join Steffan Garrero, Ross Harries, Gareth Charles and guests every Thursday night for Scrum V on Radio Wales Sport.

Also tune in for live commentaries on selected Friday night matches.

Email the Scrum V team

Our email address is: scrumv@bbc.co.uk.

Twitter

Scrum V is also on Twitter with news and behind-the-scenes chat.

History

Find a host of statistics and iconic match reports on our history page.