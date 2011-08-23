Pirates' David Doherty says Jersey rescued his career

Doherty played for Sale, Wasps and Leeds before his knee injury

Cornish Pirates back David Doherty says the time he spent at Jersey last season helped resurrect his career.

The 24-year-old had been playing in the Premiership for Wasps and Sale before a serious knee injury sidelined him for more than a year.

He started playing again at Jersey last season and scored 18 tries as the island side went up to National One.

"I think that might have been the most important part of my career," he told BBC South West.

"My agent told me I may have to take a bit of time coming out of rugby altogether or playing at a lower level just to get the knee right.

"It was the perfect advice really. I had six months in Jersey, got my pace back, got my confidence back and got scoring tries," he added.

Doherty joined Championship side Cornish Pirates in the summer and is aiming even higher with his new side.

But he feels that Jersey coach Ben Harvey's decision to take him on was the decision which put him back on track.

"A lot of people go through injuries and things that might be the end of their career, but I think it's rejuvenated me.

"I'm absolutely delighted where I am and Jersey's been fantastic for me," he added.