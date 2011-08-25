Wales' rugby captains
1. James Bevan (Cambridge University), 1881 Played 1, Lost 1
2. Charles P Lewis (Llandovery), 1882-83 Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2
3. Charles H Newman (Newport), 1884-87 Played 6, Drew 2, Lost 4
4. H Joe Simpson (Cardiff), 1884 Played 1, Won 1
5. Frank E Hancock (Cardiff), 1886 Played 1, Lost 1
6. Robert Gould (Newport), 1887 Played 1, Lost 1
7. Tom Clapp (Newport), 1887-88 Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1
8. Arthur F Hill (Cardiff), 1889-94 Played 4, Won 1, Lost 3
9. Arthur J Gould (Newport), 1889-97 Played 18, Won 8, Drew 1, Lost 9
10. Williams H Bowen (Swansea), 1891 Played 1, Lost 1
11. Williams H Thomas (Llanelli), 1891 Played 2, Won 1, Drew 1
12. Williams J Bancroft (Swansea), 1898-1901 Played 11, Won 7, Drew 4
13. E Gwyn Nicholls (Cardiff), 1902-06 Played 10, Won 7, Drew 1, Lost 2
14. Tom W Pearson (Newport), 1903 Played 1, Won 1
15. G Llewellyn Lloyd (Newport), 1903 Played 1, Lost 1
16. William M Llewellyn (Newport), 1904-05 Played 5, Won 4, Lost 1
17. Richard M Owen (Swansea), 1907-12 Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1
18. Williams J Trew (Swansea), 1907-13 Played 14, Won 12, Lost 2
19. Rhys T Gabe (Cardiff), 1907 Played 1, Won 1
20. Arthur F Harding (London Welsh), 1908 Played 1, Won 1
21. George Travers (Pill Harriers), 1908 Played 1, Won 1<CPS:IMAGE ORDER="2"></CPS:IMAGE>
22. Edward Morgan (London Welsh), 1908 Played 1, Won 1
23. H Bert Winfield (Cardiff), 1908 Played 1, Won 1
24. Reggie A Gibbs (Cardiff), 1910 Played 1, Won 1
25. Johnnie L Williams (Cardiff), 1911 Played 1, Won 1
26. Jack Bancroft (Swansea), 1912 Played 1, Lost 1
27. Tom H Vile (Newport), 1912-21 Played 4, Won 1, Lost 3
28. John P Jones (Pontypool), 1913 Played 1, Won 1
29. Rev J Alban Davies (Llanelli), 1914 Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1
30. Glyn Stephens (Neath), 1919 Played 1, Lost 1
31. Harry Uzzell (Newport), 1920 Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1
32. Jack J Wetter (Newport), 1921-24 Played 3, Lost 3
33. Tom Parker (Swansea), 1921-23 Played 7, Won 6, Drew 1
34. J M Clem Lewis (Cardiff), 1923 Played 2, Lost 2
35. Albert Jenkins (Llanelli), 1923-28 Played 2, Lost 2
36. Joe Rees (Swansea), 1924 Played 1, Lost 1
37. Jack Whitfield (Newport), 1924 Played 1, Won 1
38. W Rowe Harding (Swansea), 1924-28 Played 4, Won 2, Drew 1, Lost 1
39. Tom Johnson (Cardiff), 1925 Played 1, Lost 1
40. Stephen Morris (Cross Keys), 1925 Played 1, Lost 1
41. R Arthur Cornish (Cardiff), 1925-26 Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1
42. W Idris Jones (Llanelli), 1925 Played 1, Lost 1
43. Williams J Delahay (Cardiff), 1926 Played 1, Won 1
44. B R Turnbull (Cardiff), 1927 Played 1, Lost 1
45. B Ossie Male (Cardiff), 1927-28 Played 3, Won 1, Lost
46. Wick C Powell (London Welsh), 1927 Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1 1927
47. Ivor E Jones (Llanelli), 1927-30 Played 3, Lost 3
48. W Guy Morgan (Swansea), 1929-30 Played 4, Won 3, Drew 1
49. Harry M Bowcott (Cardiff), 1930 Played 1, Lost 1
50. Jack Bassett (Penarth), 1930-32 Played 9, Won 6, Drew 1, Lost 2
51. Watcyn G Thomas (Swansea), 1933 Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2
52. John R Evans (Newport), 1934 Played 1, Lost 1
53. E Claude Davey (Swansea), 1934-37 Played 8, Won 5, Drew 1, Lost 2
54. J Idwal Rees (Swansea), 1936-37 Played 3, Won 1, Drew 1, Lost 1
55. Wilf Wooller (Cardiff), 1937-39 Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2
56. Cliff W Jones (Cardiff), 1938 Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1
57. Haydn Tanner (Cardiff), 1947-49 Played 12, Won 5, Drew 1, Lost 6
58. Williams E Tamplin (Cardiff), 1947 Played 1, Won 1
59. John A Gwilliam (Edinburgh Wanderes/Gloucester), 1950-53 Played 13, Won 9, Drew 1, Lost 3
60. Jack Matthews (Cardiff), 1951 Played 1, Lost 1
61. Bleddyn L Williams (Cardiff), 1953-55 Played 5, Won 5
62. J Rees G Stephens (Neath), 1954-57 Played 6, Won 5, Lost 1
63. W Rex Willis (Cardiff), 1954-55 Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1
64. Ken J Jones (Newport), 1954 Played 1, Won 1
65. Cliff I Morgan (Cardiff), 1956 Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1
66. Malcolm C Thomas (Newport), 1957 Played 2, Lost 2
67. Clem Thomas (Swansea), 1958-59 Played 9, Won 5, Drew 1, Lost 3
68. Rhys H Williams (Llanelli), 1960 Played 1, Lost 1
69. Bryn V Meredith (Newport), 1960-62 Played 4, Won 2, Drew, 1, Lost 1
70. D Onllwyn Brace (Llanelli), 1960-61 Played 2, Won 2
71. Terry J Davies (Llanelli), 1960-61 Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2
72. Lloyd H Williams (Cardiff), 1961-62 Played 3, Drew 1, Lost 2
73. Clive Rowlands (Pontypool), 1963-65 Played 14, Won 6, Drew 2, Lost 6
74. Alun Pask (Abertillery), 1966-67 Played 6, Won 3, Lost 3
75. David Watkins (Newport), 1967 Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2
76. Norman R Gale (Llanelli), 1967-68 Played 2, Drew 1, Lost 1
77. Gareth O Edwards (Cardiff), 1968-74 Played 13, Won 6, Drew 3, Lost 4
78. S John Dawes (London Welsh), 1968-71 Played 6, Won 5, Lost 1
79. Brian Price (Newport), 1969 Played 6, Won 3, Drew 1, Lost 2
80. D John Lloyd (Bridgend), 1972 Played 3, Won 3
81. W Delme Thomas (Llanelli), 1972 Played 1, Lost 1
82. Arthur J L Lewis (Ebbw Vale), 1973 Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1
83. T Mervyn Davies (Swansea), 1975-76 Played 9, Won 8, Lost 1
84. Phil Bennett (Llanelli), 1977-78 Played 8, Won 7, Lost 1
85. Terry J Cobner (Ponypool), 1978 Played 1, Lost 1
86. T Gerald R Davies (Cardiff), 1978 Played 1, Lost 1
87. John P R Williams (Bridgend), 1978-79 Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2
88. Jeff Squire (Pontypool), 1980-81 Played 6, Won 3, Lost 3
89. Steve P Fenwick (Bridgend), 1980-81 Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2
90. W Gareth Davies (Cardiff), 1981-82 Played 5, Won 2, Lost 3
91. Eddie T Butler (Pontypool), 1983-84 Played 6, Won 2, Drew 1, Lost 3
92. Mike J Watkins (Newport), 1984 Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2
93. Terry D Holmes (Cardiff), 1985 Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2
94. David F Pickering (Llanelli), 1986-87 Played 8, Won 4, Lost 4
95. Richard D Moriarty (Swansea), 1986-87 Played 7, Won 6, Lost 1
96. William J James (Aberavon), 1987 Played 1, Lost 1
97. Jonathan Davies (Llanelli), 1987-88 Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2
98. Bleddyn Bowen (South Wales Police), 1987-88 Played 5, Won 4, Lost 1
99. Robert Norster (Cardiff), 1988 Played 1, Lost 1
100. Paul H Thorburn (Neath), 1989-91 Played 10, Won 1, Drew 1, Lost 8
101. Robert N Jones (Swansea), 1989-90 Played 5, Lost 5
102. Kevin H Phillips (Neath), 1990 Played 2, Won 2
103. Ieuan C Evans (Llanelli), 1991-95 Played 28, Won 13, Lost 15
104. Gareth O Llewellyn (Neath), 1993-95 Played 7, Won 5, Lost 2
105. Mike R Hall (Cardiff), 1995 Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2
106. Jonathan M Humphreys (Cardiff/Bath), 1995-97, 2003 Played 19, Won 6, Lost 13
107. Nigel G Davies (Llanelli), 1996 Played 1, Lost 1
108. I Scott Gibbs (Swansea), 1997 Played 1, Won 1
109. R Gwyn Jones (Cardiff), 1997 Played 5, Won 4, Lost 1
110. Paul John (Pontypridd), 1997 Played 1, Won 1
111. Robert Howley (Cardiff), 1998-99 Played 22, Won 15, Lost 7
112. Kingsley Jones (Ebbw Vale), 1998 Played 1, Lost 1
113. David Young (Cardiff), 2000-1 Played 12, Won 6, Drew 1, Lost 5
114. Mark Taylor (Swansea/Sale), 2000, 2005 Played 4, Won 4
115. L Scott Quinnell (Llanelli), 2000-2 Played 7, Won 2, Lost 5
116. Andy P Moore (Swansea), 2001 Played 2, Won 2
117. Colin L Charvis (Swansea/Newcastle), 2002-4 Played 22, Won 11, Lost 11
118. Martyn E Williams (Cardiff/Blues), 2003-4 Played 6, Won 1, Lost 5 (as of the end of February 2009)
119. Gareth Thomas (Celtic Warriors/Toulouse/Cardiff Blues), 2003-7 Played 21, Won 9, Lost 12
120. Stephen Jones (Llanelli/Scarlets), 2003-7 Played 8 Won 1 Drew 1 Lost 6 (as of the end of 2008)
121. Mefin Davies (Celtic Warriors), 2003 Played 1, Won 1
122. Michael Owen (Newport Gwent Dragons), 2005-6 Played 6, Won 3, Drew 1, Lost 2
123. Duncan Jones (Ospreys), 2006 Played 3, Won 1, Lost 2
124. Dwayne Peel (Llanelli/Scarlets), 2007 Played 1, Won 1
125. Gethin Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), 2007-2016 Played 9, Won 4, Lost 4
126. Ryan Jones (Ospreys), 2008-2013 Played 33, Won 18, Lost 14
127. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), 2009-
128. Matthew Rees (Scarlets), 2010-2014 Played 9, Won 4, Lost 5
129. Sam Warburton (Blues) 2011-2017 Played 49, Won 23, Lost 25
130. Bradley Davies (Blues) 2013-
131. Scott Williams (Scarlets) 2015-
132. Dan Lydiate (Ospreys) 2016-
133. Jamie Roberts (Harlequins) 2017-
134. Taulupe Faletau (Bath) 2018-
135. Ellis Jenkins (Blues) 2018-
136. Cory Hill (Dragons) 2018-
137. Jonathan Davies (Scarlets) 2019-
138. Josh Navidi (Blues) 2019-