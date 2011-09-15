Ignacio Mieres faces fierce competition for Exeter spot

Mieres kicked three conversions and two penalties against Newcastle

Exeter Chiefs fly-half Ignacio Mieres says he is being pushed harder than ever for his place in the side.

The 24-year-old Argentinian has impressed since being given a starting role for the Chiefs this season, scoring 27 points.

But he said fellow stand-off Gareth Steenson is training harder than ever to get his place back.

"Now I'm playing I know that Steeno is pushing, he's training even harder than always," he told BBC South West.

"If you don't perform, the guys who are on the bench really want to play," he added.

The Chiefs are top of the Premiership after two matches, a position Mieres feels he and his teammates have earned.

"We're a really hard-working team and this is what we've worked for," he said.

But Mieres is aware that the season has barely begun.

"It means nothing for us at the moment, we're still working the same as we did a month ago, nothing changes here," he said.