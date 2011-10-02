England head coach Martin Johnson tells BBC Sport's Dan Roan he was "angry" with James Haskell, Dylan Hartley and Chris Ashton for inappropriate comments they made towards a Dunedin chambermaid last month.

Johnson says he has taken the incident "very seriously" and has reprimanded the players, who have since apologised for the incident.

The England boss also defended Mike Tindall's conduct following his captain's explanation of a night out in Queenstown after the 13-9 win over Argentina, saying it was simply "an error" on Tindall's part.