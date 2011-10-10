Rugby World Cup 2011: England's troubles on and off the pitch

Johnson had to put up with numerous off-field distractions during the tournament

England's World Cup came to an end with a defeat to France on Saturday that capped a month of controversy in New Zealand.

Here we look at the timeline of the events that dogged Martin Johnson's side in the tournament.

Just not good enough and for that I apologise to all the fans and supporters.........a bitter pill to swallow. #underperformed Ben Foden England full-back On Twitter

11 September: After England open their World Cup with a narrow 13-9 win over Argentina, The Sun newspaper features photos of captain Mike Tindall, Chris Ashton, Toby Flood and Dylan Hartley on a night out in a bar in Queenstown.

Manager Martin Johnson , saying: "You have got to relieve the pressure and let off steam at the right time. It was a good idea."

13 September: Forward Courtney Lawes is handed a two-game ban . Lawes returns to the side for the final group match against Scotland.

Johnson says: "We thought any contact was incidental but they thought differently."

Chris Ashton leaps off the daunting Nevis jump

13 September: Johnson defends allowing his players to on their day off.

He says: "They've not been skiing, as that is risky. They're all sensible and they're all big boys, so it's fine with me."

29 September: After a , kicking coach Dave Alred and fitness specialist Paul Stridgeon are for the game against Scotland. The pair were found to have switched the ball Jonny Wilkinson was due to kick with without asking the permission of referee Romain Poite.

Johnson says: "It's unfortunate that we have had to take this action but ultimately there was a breach of the laws of the game."

Thank you again to all the fans who supported us in a positive way. Sorry we didn't do ourselves, or you, justice. Going home is not fun. James Haskell England back rower On Twitter

2 October: Johnson for making inappropriate comments to a female hotel worker. James Haskell, Hartley and Ashton were made to formally apologise.

Johnson says: "If you leave yourself open for these headlines to be written, it drags us all into it and that is what makes me particularly angry."

3 October: After an unconvincing , winger Delon Armitage is against France after receiving a one-match ban for a dangerous high tackle on Scotland's Chris Paterson.

Johnson says: "These things happen."

4 October: Centre Manu Tuilagi is by World Cup officials for wearing a sponsored mouthguard.

Media playback is not supported on this device Tuilagi unaware of gumshield rules

The RFU says: "It was a genuine error."

8 October: England's tournament comes to an end as they fall to a in the quarter-finals.

Johnson refuses to discuss his future but says: "I believe this team's best days are ahead of it."

9 October: Tuilagi is formally warned by police and fined £3,000 by England rugby officials after in Auckland.

Johnson says: "This was an irresponsible thing to do. Manu has been disciplined internally."