Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter pleased with campaign

Exeter were third in the Premiership until Saturday's defeat at Northampton

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter says he is pleased with the start his side have made to the Premiership season.

The Chiefs lie fifth in the table after six games as they head into a fortnight of LV= Cup matches.

"I'm pretty pleased, we've collected 15 points out of six games and I think we would have taken that looking at the block," he told BBC Radio Devon.

The Chiefs have won at Leicester and beaten Wasps and Newcastle at home while losing to Saracens at Sandy Park.

They also picked up a bonus point in their loss at Bath before being well beaten by Northampton at the weekend.

"There's a still a lot of fixtures that potentially we'll really want to attack and get something out of," Baxter added.

And he was quick to remind people that his side are still inexperienced in the top flight.

"We're a second year Premiership side and we going to have to keep on learning.

"We'd like to say we're the finished article but we're not," he said.