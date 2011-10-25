Kyle Eastmond closes in on Bath debut

Eastmond has signed a three-year contract with Bath

New Bath signing Kyle Eastmond is nearing a return to fitness, according to coach Brad Davis.

Eastmond, 22, agreed to leave St Helens and switch codes to join the Premiership club back in March.

He was due to arrive at The Rec straight after the Super League season finished but his debut has been delayed because of a groin injury.

"He's probably seven to 10 days away from being able to train," Davis told BBC Radio Bristol.

"He had an injury prior to joining us but the staff have been working extremely hard to get him in the right shape."

Eastmond did not feature in the final eight games of St Helens' Super League campaign and Davis says they will not rush him into making his return to the field.

"We are excited about when he is going to be available but we'll probably drip-feed the rugby to him and let him bed in.

"We know he's a very talented individual and we have no doubts whatsoever that he's going to be a success.

"He's excited and can't wait to get out on the field and show what he can do."

Meanwhile, New Zealand fly-half Stephen Donald is expected to arrive at Bath in the next two weeks, following his successful stint at the World Cup.

Donald was left out of Graham Henry's original All Blacks squad but was called up after Dan Cater and Colin Slade were ruled out through injury, and went on to kick what proved to be the match-winning penalty in the final against France.

"It was great to see him get on the field and he's got a World Cup winners' medal to show for it," added Davis. "Obviously he's got a lot of commitments there now but we'll see him in the not too distant future."